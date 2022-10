An Unexpected Update on Monique Samuels

“I had lunch with Monique actually last Tuesday and she’s doing OK. She’s got some life changes like all of us but she’s doing well,” Ashley hinted during BravoCon.

That same day, a report claimed Monique and husband Chris Samuels were calling it quits after a decade of marriage. The couple, for their part, took to social media to slam the rumors.