‘Below Deck’ Franchise Renewals

During the Below Deck panel, it was announced that Below Deck Mediterranean, Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Below Deck Down Under have been renewed for new seasons expected in 2022.

Fans also got a glimpse at season 10 of Below Deck, which premieres on Monday, November 21. In the sneak peek, Captain Lee is reunited with chef Rachel Hargrove and chief stew Fraser Olender. Things take a turn, however, when the captain announces shocking news about his health during the charter season.