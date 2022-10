Brooks Marks Discusses His Mother’s Friendship With Jen Shah

During an interview with Us, Brooks, 21, opened up about Meredith Marks reigning her friendship with Jen, 49. “It’s not my relationship,” he said, adding that it is “totally up to” his mom when it comes to her separate issues with Lisa Barlow. “I mean, she has every right to feel the way that she feels and more power to her.”