Cynthia Bailey Weighs In on Rumors RHOP’s Gizelle Bryant Is Dating Her Ex Peter Thomas

Cynthia, who was married to Peter, 62, from 2010 to 2017, broke her silence on the dating speculation at a BravoCon panel.

“When that rumor came out — because Gizelle and I are very, very cool — she did call me. [She said], ‘The rumors aren’t true. I’m not dating Peter.’ I just thought that was respectful,” the Alabama native shared. “I haven’t been with Peter in years, so it would be OK with me if she wanted to date him.”