Lala ‘Can’t Respect’ Ex Randall ‘As a Human’

“I can respect that he is Ocean’s father. I can’t respect him as a human. He’s a liability. I didn’t realize he was lowering my stock so much,” the Give The Lala Beauty founder said during the Vanderpump Rules panel, noting she “just knew” that she deserved better.

The pair split in late 2021 and Lala has alleged the producer cheated. He has not responded to the claims of infidelity.