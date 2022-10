Luke Is Smitten With Ashley Darby

As the Summer House stars pondered which Bravolebrities would make good housemates during their Saturday panel, Luke Gulbranson was eager to add the Real Housewives of Potomac star to the group.

“I drove in the car on the way here with her, and I had a long chat with Ashley Darby about you,” Lindsay Hubbard quipped. “We have got to set Luke up while we’re here.”