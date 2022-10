The ‘RHONY’ Reboot

During the final day of BravoCon, it was revealed that The Real Housewives of New York City would be getting a new cast for season 14. Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield will star in the upcoming season, which is set to premiere in 2023.