Where Frank Catania Sr. Stands With Dolores Catania’s New Man

“No, we’re not on the best of terms because Paulie [Connell] is not used to the dynamic between Dolores and I,” the RHONJ star told Us on Friday. “And if you spend more time with Dolores and I, you get to see, there’s nothing to worry about. I love her. I will always love her. I always take care of her.”

Frank added, however, that Paulie has “gotten better” after the pair spent more time together. “I think he’s gotten much more comfortable,” he said.

The former couple’s son, Frank Catania Jr., also weighed in on the divide. “I think Paulie wants to be the man in my mother’s life and my dad has taken care of a lot for my mom over time,” he shared. “So I think that there’s been some clashing there, they are settling.”