Leva and Craig Clear the Air

Leva Bonaparte and Craig’s friendship hit a turning point during the season 8 finale after learning that he “banished” ex Naomie to a non-Southern Charm cast table at his Sewing Down South holiday party.

“I think BravoCon has been good for us … [We’re] remembering why we’re all friends,” Leva remarked before Craig called the convention a “healthier environment” compared to filming back home.