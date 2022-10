Where Kathryn and Naomie Stand Amid Feud

Despite Kathryn Dennis calling Naomie Olindo a “petty little bitch” in Southern Charm season 8, when the France native returned after moving to New York City last year, they have since buried the hatchet.

“We squashed it the first night and it’s been amazing,” Kathryn gushed. “It set the tone for the weekend, and it’s been absolutely positive!”

The L’Abeye designer concurred, noting they had such a “great conversation.”