Why Whitney Skipped BravoCon
While most of the Southern Charm cast turned up at the Javits Center to celebrate their Bravo tenures, Whitney Sudler-Smith was notably absent.
“Whitney would rather die,” his mother, Patricia Altschul, quipped during the panel. “He likes to come on and make a snarky comment and leave. He likes to kind of stir the pot and stand back.”
Craig later claimed that Whitney, who is also an executive producer on the series, doesn't have any "editorial control" of the show's story lines. "If he did, you would never see Southern Charm," the Sewing Down South founder noted.