How ‘Summer House’ and ‘Southern Charm’ Will Be Incorporated

Ahead of the premiere, Craig admitted that it was “a little nerve-wracking” because of how connected Winter House is to other Bravo shows.

“What’s fun is that you have Winter House, you have Summer House and then you have Southern Charm,” he told Us in October. “You’ll see our dynamics from Winter House then carry into this summer and who knows how that’s going to go.”

The lawyer teased that the potential was there for even more crossover across the network.

“I just love that. Bravo is kind of the new Marvel universe [with] everyone becoming friends,” he noted. “I think everyone that likes to watch it has some really exciting stuff to see in the next several months coming up.”