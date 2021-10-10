Setting the Scene

Winter House is set to premiere on Bravo Wednesday, October 20, at 9 p.m. ET.

Filming in Stowe, Vermont was a shake-up for most cast members since Southern Charm is set in South Carolina and Summer House is in The Hamptons.

Craig revealed that he and Austen were probably the most unprepared when it came to their outfits for the two-week getaway trip.

“We didn’t pack right,” he shared with Us. “The only thing we packed right for was snowboarding. Other than that, we were in a little bit of trouble.”