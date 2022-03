Anna Gunn

After the end of Breaking Bad, Gunn landed a main role in Gracepoint in 2014 and Shades of Blue in 2017. She also starred in the Deadwood movie and Sully. Gunn also took the stage, starring in the David Schwimmer-directed production of Sex with Strangers. In 2022, the actress also starred in a four-part “audio play” podcast called “Numbered Days.”