Betsy Brandt

In addition to many TV and movie roles, Brandt landed a lead role in CBS’ Life in Pieces in 2015 and starred in all four seasons. She is set to return to AMC for a new anthology series, Soulmates, debuting in October 2020, and a year later,​​​ she scored a role on Hulu’s Love, Victor. In December 2021, the actress starred opposite Kyle Richards in the Peacock Christmas movie Housewives of the North Pole.