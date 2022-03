Dean Norris

Norris has continuously worked in both TV and film following the series’ end. In 2013, he starred in Under the Dome then landed a role on TNT’s Claws in 2017. In 2020, he reprised his role as Hank in Better Call Saul. Other post-Breaking Bad credits include The Act and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, the sequel of which is in pre-production as of March 2022. He and Brandt, his onscreen wife on Breaking Bad, frequently joke around with each other on Twitter.