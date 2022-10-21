Chris Sullivan (‘This is Us’)

In October 2017, Sullivan addressed the backlash about him wearing a fat suit for This Is Us.

“I think that the show is just too good; they had to find something wrong with it,” he said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, noting that he understood why fans felt “fooled by things they see” on TV.

The Emmy nominee added: “We currently live in a culture where outrage is a bit of a hobby for some people. If they’re not outraged about something, they’re totally bored. It’s a tool. It’s a costume that I put on. Logistically speaking, it allows me to travel back and forth through time when Toby was not as heavy as he is now.”