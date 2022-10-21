Renee Zellweger (‘The Thing About Pam’)

“The idea is accuracy,” Zellweger told Entertainment Tonight in March 2021 about bringing convicted murderer Pam Hupp to life with the help of body prosthetics. “I think, especially in the case of telling this story, it was really important to as closely resemble Pam Hupp as we possibly could, because she seems so familiar. She seems like someone that we recognize and we know.”

According to the Cold Mountain actress, it was necessary for her to alter her appearance for the role. “In order for you to better understand how possible it might be that people would project onto her who they are … or what kind of person she might be, it just seemed really important that we got as close to that as we could,” she said at the time.