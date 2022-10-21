Sarah Paulson (‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’)

After playing Linda Tripp in Impeachment: American Crime Story, Paulson admitted that she regretted wearing a fat suit for the show.

“I think the thing I think about the most is that I regret not thinking about it more fully. And that is an important thing for me to think about and reflect on,” the American Horror Story star told the Los Angeles Times in August 2021. “I also know it’s a privileged place to be sitting and thinking about it and reflecting on it, having already gotten to do it, and having had an opportunity that someone else didn’t have. You can only learn what you learn when you learn it.”

Paulson, who gained 30 pounds for the role, pointed out that the decision to wear a fat suit wasn’t only hers.

“That entire responsibility I don’t think falls on the actor for choosing to do something that is arguably — and I’m talking about from the inside out — the challenge of a lifetime,” she detailed. “I do think to imagine that the only thing any actor called upon to play this part would have to offer is their physical self is a real reduction of the offering the actor has to make.”