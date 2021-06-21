Pics Brendan Fraser Through the Years: From ‘George of the Jungle’ to ‘The Mummy’ Franchise and More By Johnni Macke June 21, 2021 Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock 15 9 / 15 2005 Fraser and Smith rounded out their family with the arrival of son Leland in 2005. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Who’ve Talked About Plastic Surgery: Photos Then and Now of Farrah Abraham, More A Breakdown of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Complicated Relationship Timeline Here Comes the Sun! Photos of Your Favorite Stars Rocking Swimsuits This Season More News