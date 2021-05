Ben Falcone (Air Marshall Jon)

Since tying the knot with McCarthy in 2005, Falcone has popped up in several of her movies, including Identity Thief (2013), Spy (2015) and Can You Ever Forgive Me? (2018). In 2014, he made his directorial debut with Tammy, which was cowritten by his wife. Falcone also wrote, directed and produced The Boss (2016) and Thunder Force (2021).