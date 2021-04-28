‘Bridesmaids’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Chris O’Dowd (Nathan Rhodes)

Apart from Bridesmaids, the Irish actor is known for his work in This Is 40 (2012), Thor: The Dark World (2013), Mascots (2016) and Molly’s Game (2017). After starring in British sitcom The IT Crowd for four seasons from 2006 to 2010, he nabbed a recurring role on HBO’s Girls. O’Dowd won the Emmy for Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series in 2019 for his work on State of the Union and was previously nominated for a Tony for the 2014 Broadway production of Of Mice and Men. He shares two sons with wife Dawn O’Porter.