Jill Clayburgh (Judy Walker)

The four-time Golden Globe nominee kicked off her Hollywood career in 1968 and continued to shine on both the big and small screens. Clayburgh battled chronic lymphocytic leukemia for 20 years before ultimately dying in November 2010. Bridesmaids was her final film role. She is survived by son Michael Rabe and daughter Lily Rabe, whom she shared with husband David Rabe.