‘Bridesmaids’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Jon Hamm (Todd)

While he may be best known for his work on AMC’s Mad Men, the Golden Globe winner has given plenty of comedic performances too. After a brief recurring stint on Parks and Recreation, the Missouri native went on to star alongside Bridesmaids castmate Kemper in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt from 2015 to 2019. On the big screen, Hamm has appeared in Baby Driver (2017), Bad Times at the El Royale (2018) and Top Gun: Maverick, hitting theaters in 2021. He’s also done voice work on animated shows Big Mouth and Bob’s Burgers.