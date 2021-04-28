‘Bridesmaids’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Kristen Wiig (Annie Walker)

Bridesmaids earned the New York native a nomination for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical and the Academy Award for Original Screenplay. When Wiig left her gig as an SNL cast member in 2012, she continued to pursue roles on the big screen, appearing in The Skeleton Twins (2014), The Martian (2015), Zoolander 2 (2016) and Ghostbusters (2016). Wiig teamed up with Mumolo once more for 2021’s quirky comedy Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. While doing press for the film, the actress revealed that she married longtime love Avi Rothman after they welcomed twins Shiloh and Luna via surrogate in June 2020.