‘Bridesmaids’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Maya Rudolph (Lillian Donovan)

Though they were only at SNL together for two years, Rudolph and Wiig are two comedic peas in a pod. Minnie Riperton’s daughter has also starred in Inherent Vice (2014), Sisters (2015) and Wine Country (2019), which featured Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Rachel Dratch and more. Her portrayal of Kamala Harris on SNL during the 2020 presidential election cycle earned her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series. Rudolph, who shares four children with Paul Thomas Anderson, is also known for her work on Netflix’s Big Mouth and NBC’s The Good Place.