‘Bridesmaids’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Melissa McCarthy (Megan Price)

Before her movie career took off, McCarthy scored starring roles on Gilmore Girls (2000 to 2007) and Mike & Molly (2010 to 2016). The midwesterner was nominated for best supporting actress at the 2012 Academy Awards for her breakout performance in Bridesmaids and later appeared in comedies Identity Thief (2013), The Heat (2013), Tammy (2014), Spy (2015) and The Boss (2016). McCarthy took a more dramatic turn in 2018’s Can You Ever Forgive Me, a biopic about the life of author Lee Israel, and earned an Academy Award nomination for best actress. She often works with her husband, Ben Falcone, with whom she shares daughters Vivian and Georgette.