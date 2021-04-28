‘Bridesmaids’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Rebel Wilson (Brynn)

One year after Bridesmaids hit theaters, Wilson’s performance as Fat Amy in Pitch Perfect solidified her as a verifiable scene-stealer. She reprised the character in the film’s two sequels, which premiered in 2015 and 2017. The Australian actress has also appeared in How to Be Single (2016), Isn’t It Romantic (2019), Jojo Rabbit (2019) and Cats (2019). Us confirmed in September 2020 that Wilson was dating Anheuser-Busch company heir Jacob Busch, but she confirmed in February 2021 that she was single once again.