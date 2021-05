Rose Byrne (Helen Harris III)

The Emmy nominee’s career has spanned all genres, from crime dramas to frat comedies. Along with Bridesmaids, Byrne is recognized for her roles in The Internship (2013), Annie (2014), Spy (2015) and Like a Boss (2020). She eventually took her talents to TV, starring alongside Cate Blanchett and Uzo Aduba in Hulu’s historical drama Mrs. America. The Neighbors actress shares sons Rocco and Rafa with partner Bobby Cannavale.