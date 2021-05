Terry Crews (Rodney)

While some may know the Michigan native from his time in the NFL, others will recognize him better from 2004’s White Chicks or NBC’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which premiered in 2013. The Manhood author hosted Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? from 2014 to 2015 and went on to host America’s Got Talent starting in 2019. His wife, Rebecca King, and their five children were the stars of a short-lived reality series The Family Crews, which ran from 2010 to 2011 on BET.