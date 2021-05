Wendi McLendon-Covey (Rita)

A former member of the Groundlings improv troupe, the California native has found her niche. Since 2013, she’s played the matriarch on ABC’s The Goldbergs, which was renewed for an eighth season in May 2020. McLendon-Covey has also lent her voice to animated shows Bob’s Burgers and Big City Greens. In 2021, she reunited with Wiig and Mumolo in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, which also starred Jamie Dornan and Damon Wayans Jr.