Claudia Jessie

Jessie plays Daphne’s younger sister Eloise, who is revealed to be woefully ignorant about what lovers do behind closed doors. The actress appreciates the series and books for their candor about sex, but also doesn’t want onlookers to take any peeks at her reading material. “When I’m reading it, I could move my book a little bit if someone’s lurking,” she told Town & Country in January. “But then, when I went to audiobooks, it was in my brain. The sex scenes were so vividly put into my head, so it was quite a funny transition from going from books to my own imagination and then, someone injecting the words into my head.”