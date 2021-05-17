Nicola Coughlan

Like Dynevor, Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington, had trouble watching the show with her family. “I knew pretty well how the episodes went and levels of sexiness therein,” she said during an appearance on the “Make It Reign With Josh Smith” podcast. “When I showed [my mom] the first episode and Jonny Bailey’s bum arrives quite quickly into episode one, She was like, ‘What’s going on?'”

When they got to the notorious episode 6, which she describes as “just nonstop shagging,” she tried to get her mother to watch it alone, to no avail. “What I ended up doing was just fast-forwarding through all the sexy bits,” she recalled. “At the end of the episode, she was like, ‘This one was very short!'”