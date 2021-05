Regé-Jean Page

Bridgerton‘s resident duke said he didn’t feel embarrassed while filming the sex scenes because Talbot made sure they were so “choreographed,” but his family felt somewhat differently. “There were some cousins missing from the family WhatsApp group and they said, ‘We made our tactical cups of tea when you started and when we came back you were still going!'” he joked in February during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.