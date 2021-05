Ruby Barker

As the Featheringtons’ cousin Marina Thompson, Barker’s season 1 appearances were relatively chaste, but that doesn’t mean she’s ready to have a family viewing party. “No, oh God, no! I don’t watch it with my family,” she joked during an episode of the “PrettyLittleThing: Behind Closed Doors” podcast in February. “I don’t need to look at Regé’s bottom with my dad!”