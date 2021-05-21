‘Bridgerton’ Cast React to Rege-Jean Page’s Exit: ‘Passing the Baton’

Shonda Rhimes

“I don’t think I fully expected or understood what releasing all eight episodes around the globe at once was going to do,” the executive producer told The Hollywood Reporter in May. “I was like, ‘I’ve killed many a man that people adore.’ I’m so surprised that everybody is [losing it over a character we’ve watched] for eight episodes leaving.”

She added that Page is “an amazing actor and he did an amazing thing” on the show. “I also was surprised because the nature of this series is simply, this year it’s this couple, this year it’s [that] couple,” Rhimes noted. “I was just excited about the idea of being able to tell a complete romantic tale that has an end, where you’re not finding 14 other reasons why the couple can’t be together or frankly having Regé stand in the background of somebody else’s romance. That doesn’t make sense.”