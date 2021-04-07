Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury)

Andoh told Good Housekeeping in January 2021 that she appreciates Lady Danbury’s “relationship with the other older women on the show,” adding: “I love the way they band together to have agency over situations that you wouldn’t imagine women of that period having — literally, women were the property of men through marriage or whatever.” In addition to exploring her character’s friendships, the actress would like for her to look for a love match. “Maybe to see Lady Danbury having a bit of a romance of her own?”