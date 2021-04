Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton)

Coughlan admitted in February 2021 that she accidentally poked Jessie with a parasol during filming as she adjusted to her era-specific wardrobe. “She started bleeding,” the Irish actress recalled on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “But she’s still my friend! But unfortunately, there was a stabbing on the first day and I was guilty. It was not good.”