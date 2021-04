Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte)

The actress opened up about representation on the hit series. “There’s not a lot of us around who are gay, female, Black and I’m very privileged and blessed to be one of them,” she told Page Six in February 2021. “I’m not saying that I speak for a community. I’m a small voice in that community, but I think each of us who has a small voice creates something big and something wonderful for the next generation to see themselves and be proud of.”