Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton)

“The fun of Benedict is that he seems to be a bit of a mystery and even a mystery to himself, actually, so I guess in terms of playing him going forward, I sort of think it’s probably good that I don’t really know or I don’t really think about what I hope will happen,” Thompson told Extra in February 2021. “I sort of trust that they’ll just find something fun, that he’ll just carry on working things out for himself.”