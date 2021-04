Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington)

Coughlan clapped back at a podcast host who referred to her as “the fat girl from Bridgerton” in March 2021, tweeting, “I have a name.” She later added in follow-up tweets: “Can we judge actors for their work and not their bodies … Also can we please stop asking women about their weight in interviews, especially when it [is] completely irrelevant.”