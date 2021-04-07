Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Bridgerton)

Fans applauded the actress for her impeccable neck acting on the show. However, she confessed in her February 2021 L’Officiel cover story she “didn’t even know” how much work her neck was doing until her sister mentioned it. “I think with the corset — and my need to express Daphne’s anxiety — there was a lot of sort of neck action,” she added. “It was about displaying two different emotions. And not making her feel like this sort of Disney princess — that everything’s great, because she’s scared and vulnerable underneath all of that wide-eyed naiveté.”