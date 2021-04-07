Polly Walker (Portia Featherington)

“She was misunderstood and harshly judged. She is larger than life and puts herself out there; she wears her heart on her sleeve. I like her very much,” Walker told The Sunday Post of her character in February 2021. “The fact she has such big, bold emotions and experiences within the show is fun to play out as an actor. I know it’s horrible slapping someone across the face and that it shouldn’t be fun but it is. Playing someone who is naughty is far more interesting than playing the goody-goody.”