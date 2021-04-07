Rege-Jean Page (Simon Basset)

Page is hardly new to acting, but he became a household name overnight after embodying the Duke of Hastings. “You might dream of him, the one we call the Duke of Hastings,” executive producer Shonda Rhimes gushed in February 2021. “But in reality, Regé-Jean Page is finer than fiction and better than any dream. He is that rare actor, one who brings an intensity, an intelligence and a precision to his work, providing endless depth to any scene. His disappearance into character builds a vibrant world for us to enter, making it impossible to imagine any other actor playing the role.”

The Roots alum exited Bridgerton in April 2021 ahead of season 2, telling Variety that his role was always intended to be “a one-season arc” and noting that there is “value in completing these arcs and sticking the landing.”