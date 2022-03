Who Is In It?

In March 2022, India Amarteifio was cast in the role of young Queen Charlotte. Arsema Thomas will play young Lady Danbury and Corey Mylchreest as a young King George.

Gemmell, Andoh and Rosheuvel will all reprise their roles from the original Netflix series.

Michelle Fairley, Arsema Thomas, Sam Clemmett, Richard Cunningham, Tunji Kasim, Rob Maloney, Cyril Uri and Hugh Sachs round out the cast.