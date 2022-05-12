Pardon Me! 'Bridgerton' Recasts Francesca With Hannah Dodd: What to Know

2. She Trained in Dance Since She Was 2

“I’ve danced since I was two years old and I trained professionally for four years at professional dance school, I always wanted to be a professional dancer before going into acting. So, I do dance. I love dancing,” the England native told Marie Claire UK in March 2021. “But any dancer reading this will understand that there is a difference between being a Jazz dancer and an elite Paris Opera ballet dancer [like in Find Me in Paris], so I had to work extremely hard!”