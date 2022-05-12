Pardon Me! 'Bridgerton' Recasts Francesca With Hannah Dodd: What to Know

4. She Got Her Big Break as a Burberry Model Alongside Romeo Beckham

“I couldn’t believe it! I was actually on holiday when my agent rang about the casting so I had to jump off the plane and go straight to Burberry when I got back,” she gushed to British Vogue in November 2014. “The Burberry campaign was my first big job and Select have been really understanding as I am in full-time education so my time is limited. I feel so privileged to have had the opportunity to work with such a lovely cast and crew and be part of the amazing Burberry family.”