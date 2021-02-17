A Ball Fit for Eloise

As one of the Bridgerton siblings, fans can expect to see Eloise (Jessie) really come into her own in season 2, specifically at her debut ball. “She’s going to shake things up and basically take the piss out of it. I’m excited for that,” Jessie told Harper’s Bazaar in January 2021. “But I would really love to see Eloise just really own every space she’s in. She had this vision that her sister was the perfect debutante, and then Eloise comes sort of like crashing through with her own personality. She is given a little bit more freedom to be herself, with Phoebe being in a high-status relationship, and it gives Eloise a bit more room to have her own space.”

Jessie also teased that Eloise will be “pissed” when she eventually learns the identity of Lady Whistledown. “I just can’t imagine what that is going to be like,” she said. “That’s such a shock to a friendship. You have this woman, this character, this mysterious scribbler that Eloise is basically a bit in love with, and kinda wants to be her best mate — has been lying to her, writing about her family, and causing scandals. To me, that’s the most compelling thing in the world.”