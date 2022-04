A New Take on a Classic

Relationships have always been messy and the Bridgerton team honored that during season 2 with an instrumental cover of Alanis Morrisette’s iconic “You Oughta Know.” Following the show’s record-setting premiere week, in March 2022, the Canada native teamed up with Duomo and Kroma Strings to record an updated version of the song on a set reminiscent of Kate and Anthony’s gazebo.