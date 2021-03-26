A Royal Reference

Adjoa Andoh, who plays Lady Danbury, compared Daphne and Simon’s future to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s experience as part of the British royal family. “It’s a new married life and they have the baby, so there are all the vagaries of what that is like for young people with a new baby. I mean, Harry and Meghan, what’s it like when you have a new baby? How does it affect you when [you’re] a young couple with a new baby?” the actress told Entertainment Tonight in March 2021. “I just think we’re going to see how Phoebe and Rege’s characters, Daphne and Simon, navigate being in love, very in lust still, but with a new baby in their lives. Having to navigate and negotiate that between each other, between their families and between their wider social circles.”

Andoh also hinted that Bailey is ready to step up as the season 2 centerpiece — and that the costume department went all out. “The costumes are ridiculous this season. They are stunning beyond stunning,” she raved. “I sometimes just want to go, ‘That scene can’t go that quick because nobody’s going to get the full [effect] of the costume.'”